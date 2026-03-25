'Appropriate Proportion' by Hiroshi Sugimoto (2002).

This is another of the so-called art houses in Honmura Village, Naoshima, Japan. It is not a house but rather a dedicated Shrine, Go’o Shrine, which had been a Shrine for many years before fallig into disrepair in the latter part of the 20th century. When Benesse was scouting for locations for the Art House Project, some islanders (who aremvery enthusiastic about the whole project) suggested the ruined shrine. Hiroshi Sugimoto was commissioned to carry out the project. He decided to centre the shrine around a 24-ton flat granite stone that would serve as an iwakura (kami dwelling). He made the main feature of the shrine a set of glass stairs descends to an old bunker beneath the stone base. We went down into the bunker accessibe by a tunnel on the side of the hill but it was too dark to get a really good photo of the glass stairs descending, even though light comes in through the glass of the stairs.



The name 'Appropriate Proportion' comes from the idea that deities inhabit spaces and locations of certain proportions and that the deities will still be present in the Shrine.



