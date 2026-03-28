Merrelyn @merrelyn
commented on yesterday's post ( https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2026-03-27)
that Kurashiki is a pretty spot. It is, even though we visited it in the rain and just prior to its full Spring flourish. Behind its beauty, though, Kurashiki is also one of the most interesting places we visited.
Kurashiki was largely created through land reclamation and drainage via canals dating back to the Edo Period (1603-1867). As the high salt content of the soil in the area was not as suitable for growing rice, Kurashiki became, instead, an important rice distribution centre and merchants built their houses and storehouse along the canals. 'Kurashiki' can be roughly translated as 'town of storehouses'. Instead of cultivating rice, the area turned to the cultivation of salt-resistant cotton and rush grass, spurring the development of a local textile industry.
After coming under the direct control of the shogunate in 1642, Kurashiki became the political centre for the surrounding territories. The city became particularly wealthy with the rise of the cotton industry, and the adoption of Western technology in the 19th century under the patronage of the Meiji government (1868-1912) sparked further advances in textile production.
Rush grass became big business in the area. Kurashiki developed into the nation’s leading supplier of floral-patterned woven rush mats. The weaving and sewing techniques involved were also used to make tabi socks, school uniforms, and other forms of clothing, as well as Japan’s first domestically produced jeans.
I had no idea that Kurashiki jeans have developed a global cult following due to their craftsmanship, traditional production techniques, and the status of Kurashiki as the birthplace of Japanese denim. 'Japan Blue' denim is apparently sought after by collectors and fashion enthusiasts for its high quality, rich indigo dye, and particular fading characteristics.
My apologies for the long post but I found Kurashiki so interesting.