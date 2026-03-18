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Sashimi of Sea Bream and Squid by ankers70
Photo 1773

Sashimi of Sea Bream and Squid

With Red Shiso sprouts (Murame). The green leaf is Shiso (Perilla frutescens var. crispa). . I love the way this was presented, especially with the glass of plum wine

29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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