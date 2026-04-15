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Previous
Photo 1790
Palm trees reflected, Sepilok, Borneo
This relatively rare palm Licularia orbicularis has a fan-shaped semi-circular fronds.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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365
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
25th February 2026 10:03am
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Corinne
ace
Love it ! Colors are amazing ! Fav
April 14th, 2026
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