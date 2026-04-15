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Palm trees reflected, Sepilok, Borneo by ankers70
Photo 1790

Palm trees reflected, Sepilok, Borneo

This relatively rare palm Licularia orbicularis has a fan-shaped semi-circular fronds.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Corinne ace
Love it ! Colors are amazing ! Fav
April 14th, 2026  
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