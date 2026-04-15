Mt Kinabalu, Borneo

This is the highest mountain in SE Asia at 4,095 metres and the thirdhighest peak of an island in the world. It is a protected 'geological heritage site' in the World Heritage listed Kinabalu Park. Botanical surveys indicate that the mountain and surrounds is one of the most biologically diverse places on Earth with estimates of between 5000 and 6000 plant species (excluding liverworts and mosses but including ferns), more than all of Europe and North America combined (excluding tropial parts of Mexico).



It takes two days to climb to the peak and you can only climb with a guide . That's our excuse for not climbing!!

