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Mt Kinabalu, Borneo by ankers70
Photo 1791

Mt Kinabalu, Borneo

This is the highest mountain in SE Asia at 4,095 metres and the thirdhighest peak of an island in the world. It is a protected 'geological heritage site' in the World Heritage listed Kinabalu Park. Botanical surveys indicate that the mountain and surrounds is one of the most biologically diverse places on Earth with estimates of between 5000 and 6000 plant species (excluding liverworts and mosses but including ferns), more than all of Europe and North America combined (excluding tropial parts of Mexico).

It takes two days to climb to the peak and you can only climb with a guide . That's our excuse for not climbing!!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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gloria jones ace
Great layers
April 15th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
April 15th, 2026  
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