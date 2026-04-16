Kinabattangan River

The Kinabattangan River is Malaysia's second longest river (560km) snaking its way through Sabah, borneo into the Sulu Sea. It has been designated a wildlife sanctuary since 1997 and is home to the most amazing array of wildlife. We saw proboscis monkeys, orangutans, hornbills, crocodiles and a myriad other species. The river corridor , although protected is under constant threat mainly from palm oil plantations, deforestation and poaching.



This photo was taken from the plane en route Sandakan to Kota Kinabalu

