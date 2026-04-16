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Kinabattangan River by ankers70
Photo 1792

Kinabattangan River

The Kinabattangan River is Malaysia's second longest river (560km) snaking its way through Sabah, borneo into the Sulu Sea. It has been designated a wildlife sanctuary since 1997 and is home to the most amazing array of wildlife. We saw proboscis monkeys, orangutans, hornbills, crocodiles and a myriad other species. The river corridor , although protected is under constant threat mainly from palm oil plantations, deforestation and poaching.

This photo was taken from the plane en route Sandakan to Kota Kinabalu
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Graeme Stevens
wow, that big tripod works really well ;)
great view!
April 16th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
Bit of a problem setting up but I got there!
@graemestevens
April 16th, 2026  
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