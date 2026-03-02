Gyeongbok Palace, Seoul South Korea

Wearing hired Hanbok (traditional Korean) clothing gives you free entrance to the Palace but as the palace complex is vast you need a rest from time to time.



The Palace was erected during the reign of King Taejo, the founder of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), the last kingdom in Korea. The palace was destroyed during the Japanese invasion of 1592 and remained in ruins until it was reconstructed in 1868. It was again destroyed in the early 1900s when the Japanese occupied Korea and destroyed or removed more than 90% of the original buildings. Since 1990, the Palace complex has been extensively reconstructed and these works are continuing.



