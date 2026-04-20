Jogyesa Buddhist Temple, Seoul, South Korea

At this, the head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, these nuns are preparing for the morning service on a very wet and dark day. Fully ordained nuns are known as bhikkhuni or biguni and often wear distinctive light pink or grey clothing.



I like the little contrasts in this photo: the one clear umbrella and the one nun with white runners. I think they add a touch of the ordinary to what is otherwise highly ritualistic.



Despite historical gender hierarchies tthere is a srong tradition of women’s monasticism, and bhikkhuni maintain their own monastic community or sangha. The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism is the largest in South Korea, based at Jogyesa in Seoul and is a central hub for training and practice.



Thankyou all for visits and comments as I work through my travel pics. I find if I don't do this soonish after a trip, I lost track. I try and collate my photos with my journal notes taken while travelling and while that takes time, it does embed memories and moments.