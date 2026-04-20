Starfield Library Seoul

Starfield Library is a beautifully designed, light-filled space with open access from the shopping precinct of COEX Mall. It’s not a borrowing library but a library for reading and working.



The COEX Mall is vast but extremely well organised with huge maps, coloured pathways and indicators of direction and locations marked along the floor of the corridors. COEX, itself, is in the Seoul World Trade centre complex encompassing multiple conference venues, high end hotels and shopping. The avenues are broad with large scale public art in K-Pop Plaza. This is the Seoul of K-everything!!

