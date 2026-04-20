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Starfield Library Seoul by ankers70
Photo 1796

Starfield Library Seoul

Starfield Library is a beautifully designed, light-filled space with open access from the shopping precinct of COEX Mall. It’s not a borrowing library but a library for reading and working.

The COEX Mall is vast but extremely well organised with huge maps, coloured pathways and indicators of direction and locations marked along the floor of the corridors. COEX, itself, is in the Seoul World Trade centre complex encompassing multiple conference venues, high end hotels and shopping. The avenues are broad with large scale public art in K-Pop Plaza. This is the Seoul of K-everything!!
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Photo Details

KWind ace
Wow.... what a great space! Super shot.
April 20th, 2026  
*lynn ace
interesting and unique looking library
April 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture!
April 20th, 2026  
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