Gyeongbok Palace, The Emporer's Throne in Geunjeongjeon Hall, Seoul South Korea

The main throne hall of Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul is the largest and most impressive building in the palace complex, the symbol of royal authority throughout the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910). This hall was the main venue for formal state ceremonies, including coronations, major government meetings, and the reception of foreign envoys.

I liked all the ornate detail but particularly the painting behind the throne, the Irworobongdo (Painting of the Sun, Moon, and Five Peaks).

