Previous
Gyeongbok Palace, The Emporer's Throne in Geunjeongjeon Hall, Seoul South Korea by ankers70
Photo 1797

Gyeongbok Palace, The Emporer's Throne in Geunjeongjeon Hall, Seoul South Korea

The main throne hall of Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul is the largest and most impressive building in the palace complex, the symbol of royal authority throughout the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910). This hall was the main venue for formal state ceremonies, including coronations, major government meetings, and the reception of foreign envoys.
I liked all the ornate detail but particularly the painting behind the throne, the Irworobongdo (Painting of the Sun, Moon, and Five Peaks).
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
that's a cool photo suzanne
April 21st, 2026  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice shot
April 21st, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
April 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact