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Gyeonghoeru Pavilion, Gyeongbok Palace, Seoul by ankers70
Photo 1798

Gyeonghoeru Pavilion, Gyeongbok Palace, Seoul

The name translates as pavilion of Joyous Meeting, a lovely name I think.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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