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Peace bell, DMZ, South Korea by ankers70
Photo 1802

Peace bell, DMZ, South Korea

This bell is just before entering the DMZ with North Korea visible in the background.

27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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