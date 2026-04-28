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On the edge of the DMZ by ankers70
Photo 1803

On the edge of the DMZ

Taken just before crossing the Imingjak River into the Demilitarized Zone between South and North Korea across the so-called Freedom Bridge. From this point no photographs are allowed. No individual visits are allowed, only escorted prebooked groups which pass through comprehensive military checks. I would have loved to take photographs but guides and drivers can lose their licences and fines are really high.

I was not particularly keen on this excursion but my partner wanted to go. Having said that, it was a sobering reminder of the costs of war especially those that don't end but contiue to separate places and people.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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