On the edge of the DMZ

Taken just before crossing the Imingjak River into the Demilitarized Zone between South and North Korea across the so-called Freedom Bridge. From this point no photographs are allowed. No individual visits are allowed, only escorted prebooked groups which pass through comprehensive military checks. I would have loved to take photographs but guides and drivers can lose their licences and fines are really high.



I was not particularly keen on this excursion but my partner wanted to go. Having said that, it was a sobering reminder of the costs of war especially those that don't end but contiue to separate places and people.

