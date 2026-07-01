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Vivid! by ankers70
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Vivid!

I was very taken with this display of vividly coloured vases.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Phil Howcroft ace
I see why you took the photo Suzanne 📷
July 1st, 2026  
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