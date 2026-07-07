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WWCM Day 6: Path by ankers70
Photo 1874

WWCM Day 6: Path

The eery old gate along the night path.

Watercolour and watercolour pencil.

Posting this early as we are on the road tomorrow and just finished this before packing. This may be my only post for tomorrow as I am finding it difficult to keep up with WWCM and post a photo a day. Phew!!


8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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