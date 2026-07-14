Previous
Moorobool Wind Farm, Ballan, Victoria by ankers70
Photo 1880

Moorobool Wind Farm, Ballan, Victoria

Mooroobool is 56 sq km in area with 104 turbines powering approximately 228,000 homes.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
515% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
very dramatic scene
July 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact