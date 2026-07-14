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Previous
Photo 1880
Moorobool Wind Farm, Ballan, Victoria
Mooroobool is 56 sq km in area with 104 turbines powering approximately 228,000 homes.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Photo Details
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365
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
11th July 2026 12:41pm
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Phil Howcroft
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very dramatic scene
July 13th, 2026
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