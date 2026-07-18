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Dreamy scene by ankers70
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Dreamy scene

Across Lake Corangamite, Victoria, Australia’s largest permanent salt water lake (23,000 ha).

18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
This is really beautiful!
July 17th, 2026  
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