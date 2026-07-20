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Sky scribbles by ankers70
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Sky scribbles

20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh !! I like the lovely wispy clouds in the ever so blue a sky !
July 19th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 19th, 2026  
KV ace
Beautiful cloudscape and lovely blue sky.
July 19th, 2026  
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