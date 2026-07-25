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Photo 1891
My neck twists further than your!
Young pelicans at Flinders Victoria.
The light was just momentarily catching and shining through the beak of the pelican on the right.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Canon EOS R50
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24th July 2026 12:21pm
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