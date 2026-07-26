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Keeping watch! by ankers70
Photo 1892

Keeping watch!

Kangaroos at Cape Schank lighthouse, with the big male kangaroo watching over his group!
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Dixie Goode ace
Oh. We have two lighthouses here, but I’ve never seen a kangaroo

I’m not sure why I love this so much. But I totally do.
July 25th, 2026  
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