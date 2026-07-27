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Fishing at Flinders by ankers70
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Fishing at Flinders

27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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KV ace
Nice play of light and shadow... lovely color.
July 26th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo😊
July 26th, 2026  
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