Previous
Cliff top, Cape Schank by ankers70
Photo 1894

Cliff top, Cape Schank

I love lone wind-blasted trees. This one is on one of the headlands at Cape Schank on the Mornington Peninsula, Victoria. If you look in the grasses on the clifftop you can see a mob of kangaroos grazing.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
518% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful landscape!
July 27th, 2026  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Beautiful!
July 27th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Amazing scenery
July 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning - love the tree shaped in the elements ! - fav
July 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
July 27th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is a top quality landscape
July 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact