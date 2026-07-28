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Previous
Photo 1894
Cliff top, Cape Schank
I love lone wind-blasted trees. This one is on one of the headlands at Cape Schank on the Mornington Peninsula, Victoria. If you look in the grasses on the clifftop you can see a mob of kangaroos grazing.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
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@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Photo Details
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19
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6
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6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
25th July 2026 9:53am
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Ann H. LeFevre
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Beautiful landscape!
July 27th, 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
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Beautiful!
July 27th, 2026
Corinne C
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Amazing scenery
July 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Stunning - love the tree shaped in the elements ! - fav
July 27th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Fab
July 27th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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this is a top quality landscape
July 27th, 2026
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