Cape Schank Lighthouse and Boardwalk

The newly upgraded Boardwalk (February 2026) down to Pulpit Rock and the rock platforms at Cape Schank frame the lighthouse above. As a child I used to scramble down this cliff to the water’s edge.
I like this photo in black and white as it reminds me of the style of photos that used to be at each end of the old Victorian ‘red rattler’ (Melbourne Tait) trains. These trains operated on the Melbourne suburban network between 1910 and 1984 and the wooden carriages had a large framed black and white or sepia-toned photograph at each end. The photographs were of locations such as beaches, lighthouses and bush areas of Victoria and I am sure I remember one of Cape Schank lighthouse. There’s a little video here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/SU2l3Z5rAuQ showing the trains and the photos in the interior.