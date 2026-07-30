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Previous
Photo 1896
Piles, Flinders Vic
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
26th July 2026 10:25am
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Susan
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Beautiful composition with several lovely shades of blue.
July 29th, 2026
KV
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Nice blues and greens… and lovely cloudscape.
July 29th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
great colours and low light , faved
July 29th, 2026
Babs
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Lovely composition and light
July 29th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
July 29th, 2026
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