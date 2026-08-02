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Why not have a Ned, instead? by ankers70
Photo 1900

Why not have a Ned, instead?

Taken at the market on Saturday. I liked the juxtaposition of the Calipari ‘Ned Kelly Reds’ with the ‘No valuables on the premises’ sign and the coffee cups.

Calipari wines: https://nedkellyred.com.au/pages/our-legacy

The Ned Kelly story: https://www.slv.vic.gov.au/search-discover/explore-collections-theme/australian-history/ned-kelly/ned-kelly-fact-sheet


3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's a lot of fun packed into the photo!
August 2nd, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great eye Suzanne!
August 2nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good one
August 2nd, 2026  
narayani ace
Great shot! Works well in b&w
August 2nd, 2026  
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