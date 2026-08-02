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Photo 1900
Why not have a Ned, instead?
Taken at the market on Saturday. I liked the juxtaposition of the Calipari ‘Ned Kelly Reds’ with the ‘No valuables on the premises’ sign and the coffee cups.
Calipari wines:
https://nedkellyred.com.au/pages/our-legacy
The Ned Kelly story:
https://www.slv.vic.gov.au/search-discover/explore-collections-theme/australian-history/ned-kelly/ned-kelly-fact-sheet
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
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@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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365
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
1st August 2026 10:55am
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KoalaGardens🐨
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that's a lot of fun packed into the photo!
August 2nd, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Great eye Suzanne!
August 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Good one
August 2nd, 2026
narayani
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Great shot! Works well in b&w
August 2nd, 2026
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