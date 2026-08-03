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Previous
Photo 1901
Early signs of Spring
Silver Princess Gum (Eucalyptus caesia) flowers just bursting out of their 'gum nuts'.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Photo Details
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13
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6
Album
365
Camera
D-LUX 5
Taken
3rd August 2026 1:42am
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Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 3rd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful sign
August 3rd, 2026
Lesley
ace
Wow! What are these?
August 3rd, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful
August 3rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yes beautiful - but what are they !
August 3rd, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
Sorry, I should have said. These are the flowers of Silver Princess Gum (Eucalyptus caesia) just bursting out of their 'gum nuts'.
@beryl
@phil_howcroft
@tinley23
@365projectorgchristine
@365projectorgchristine
@joansmor
August 3rd, 2026
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@beryl @phil_howcroft @tinley23 @365projectorgchristine @365projectorgchristine @joansmor