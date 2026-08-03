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Early signs of Spring by ankers70
Photo 1901

Early signs of Spring

Silver Princess Gum (Eucalyptus caesia) flowers just bursting out of their 'gum nuts'.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 3rd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful sign
August 3rd, 2026  
Lesley ace
Wow! What are these?
August 3rd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful
August 3rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes beautiful - but what are they !
August 3rd, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Sorry, I should have said. These are the flowers of Silver Princess Gum (Eucalyptus caesia) just bursting out of their 'gum nuts'.
@beryl @phil_howcroft @tinley23 @365projectorgchristine @365projectorgchristine @joansmor
August 3rd, 2026  
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