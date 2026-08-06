Previous
Kanazawa, Japan 2016 by ankers70
Photo 1903

Kanazawa, Japan 2016


As I said yesterday, I am revisiting old photos and sorting SD cards.

I am going through my photos from ten years ago. This photo was taken on a wet day in the grounds of Kanazawa castle in late 2016.
6th August 2026 6th Aug 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
521% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan ace
Very nice composition.
August 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact