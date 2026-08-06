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Previous
Photo 1903
Kanazawa, Japan 2016
As I said yesterday, I am revisiting old photos and sorting SD cards.
I am going through my photos from ten years ago. This photo was taken on a wet day in the grounds of Kanazawa castle in late 2016.
6th August 2026
6th Aug 26
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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365
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Taken
11th December 2016 2:45pm
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Susan
ace
Very nice composition.
August 5th, 2026
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