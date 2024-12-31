Sign up
Previous
24 / 365
Through a leafy veil
Posting this morning I found that 2025 doesn't appear in the list only 2026. The site would not let me post for 2026 so I will fix later.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1345
photos
140
followers
152
following
6% complete
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
24
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Challenges etc
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
27th December 2024 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
Nicely green in the city.
I had the same problem with the date - I guess Ross may be able to fix it when he gets a chance.
All the best for 2025 - I'll look forward to seeing more of your wonderful compositions. Cheers Rob
December 31st, 2024
