These shoes are made for . . . by ankers70
24 / 365

These shoes are made for . . .

For Get Pushed #658 Annie @annied challenged me to take shoes as a subject and interpret them in any way I liked. So, in response, I have photographed the treads of my favourite pair of runners and then played a bit. Here you are, Annie

16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life.
