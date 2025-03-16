Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
24 / 365
These shoes are made for . . .
For Get Pushed #658 Annie
@annied
challenged me to take shoes as a subject and interpret them in any way I liked. So, in response, I have photographed the treads of my favourite pair of runners and then played a bit. Here you are, Annie
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1420
photos
151
followers
167
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Latest from all albums
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
24
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Challenges etc
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
16th March 2025 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-658
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close