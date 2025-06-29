For Get Pushed #673 Delwyn Barnett @dkbarnett challenged me to consider photography and journalling where the text is an added part of the design. That's not quite what I have done. In this collage, I have tried to represent what I do with my journal, showing some of the pages, with text, and the tools I use including my camera. It's not quite what Delwyn asked for but I have interpreted what she challenged me to do, as she gave me freedom to do.
As an explanation, I use water colour pencils and pens and I collage on my journal pages, as well as write, draw, paste, and generally muck about. I don't generally share my 'kindergarten play' so I am a bit hesitant about this . . . but at the age I now am, I figure 'what the heck!!'.