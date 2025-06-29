Previous
Photography and journalling by ankers70
26 / 365

Photography and journalling

For Get Pushed #673 Delwyn Barnett @dkbarnett challenged me to consider photography and journalling where the text is an added part of the design. That's not quite what I have done. In this collage, I have tried to represent what I do with my journal, showing some of the pages, with text, and the tools I use including my camera. It's not quite what Delwyn asked for but I have interpreted what she challenged me to do, as she gave me freedom to do.

As an explanation, I use water colour pencils and pens and I collage on my journal pages, as well as write, draw, paste, and generally muck about. I don't generally share my 'kindergarten play' so I am a bit hesitant about this . . . but at the age I now am, I figure 'what the heck!!'.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
7% complete

Diana ace
I find it fabulous what you do Suzanne, it must give you a lovely relaxed feeling to able to just put to paper what comes into mind. I love the scene with the fence and how you drew your pencils :-)
June 29th, 2025  
