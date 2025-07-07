Sign up
Hat
Here's a response to Day Six prompt for World Watercolour Month: Australian farmer's battered hat.
7th July 2025
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Challenges etc
iPhone 13 mini
7th July 2025 9:10am
Public
wwcm-2025
summerfield
ace
fabulous shading in that hat. aces!
July 7th, 2025
narayani
ace
Nicely done
July 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super watercolour !
July 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative
July 7th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Well done
July 7th, 2025
