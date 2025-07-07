Previous
Hat by ankers70
27 / 365

Hat

Here's a response to Day Six prompt for World Watercolour Month: Australian farmer's battered hat.


7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
fabulous shading in that hat. aces!
July 7th, 2025  
narayani ace
Nicely done
July 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super watercolour !
July 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very creative
July 7th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Well done
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact