Melt by ankers70
28 / 365

Melt

A bit of silliness around the World Watercolour Month Day 7 prompt 'melt'.

Done with watercolour pencils.



8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible
July 8th, 2025  
