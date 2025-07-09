Previous
Carrying these rocks in my journal make me tired! by ankers70
29 / 365

Carrying these rocks in my journal make me tired!

The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'tired'. Thinking about how to respond made me very tired but in the end went with the idea of carrying rocks being tiring.

Done with watercolour pencils

9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
