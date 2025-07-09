Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
Carrying these rocks in my journal make me tired!
The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'tired'. Thinking about how to respond made me very tired but in the end went with the idea of carrying rocks being tiring.
Done with watercolour pencils
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
0
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1540
photos
157
followers
155
following
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Tags
wwcm-2025
