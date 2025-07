The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'home'. This one called for images of home and houses but it also prompted thoughts of the 1974/5 song by Captain Rock (Wally Johnson and Bob Brown), 'Give Me a Home among the Gum Trees' with the chorus lines:'Give me a home among the gum trees/with lots of plum trees/a sheep or two, a k-kangaroo/a clothesline out the back/ verandah out the front/ and an old rocking chair.'So here's my watercolour pencil piece showing the clothesline out the back.And John Williamson's version of the song: