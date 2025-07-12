Sign up
Previous
31 / 365
Chili dip
The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'spicy'. I haven't been posting many photos as my time is taken up with keeping up with the watercolour prompts and there ar enever enough hours in the day to do everything!
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Views
7
7
Album
Challenges etc
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
11th July 2025 7:06pm
Tags
wwcm-2025
