Kimberly cavern

The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'cavern'. This watercolour pencil piece is based (loosely) on a photograph I took in the Kimberly region of Western Australia in 2022. I wanted to try and show the dry, almost white heat outside with the light streaming in on the red and gold rocks of the Kimberly.



I did have some preliminary fun checking out my Kimberly photos.