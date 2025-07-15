Previous
At a stretch . . . by ankers70
34 / 365

At a stretch . . .

. . . this might actually be recognised as stretchy green slime. My grandchildren went through a green slime phase.

The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'stretch' and today's response is done with Inktense pencils (water soluble ink pencils) as a border along the bottom of my journal page.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
@ankers70
34 / 365

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
July 14th, 2025  
summerfield ace
good thinking, Doc. aces!
July 14th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou. I found this one quite a difficult one especially using the Inktense pencils which are very bright but which I haven't had much practice in. I am enjoying most of the prompts, though, and being brave enough to share my little paintings (and they are very small), something I don't generally do. Your support appreciated.

@summerfield @365projectorgchristine
July 14th, 2025  
