34 / 365
At a stretch . . .
. . . this might actually be recognised as stretchy green slime. My grandchildren went through a green slime phase.
The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'stretch' and today's response is done with Inktense pencils (water soluble ink pencils) as a border along the bottom of my journal page.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Tags
wwcm-2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
July 14th, 2025
summerfield
ace
good thinking, Doc. aces!
July 14th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Thankyou. I found this one quite a difficult one especially using the Inktense pencils which are very bright but which I haven't had much practice in. I am enjoying most of the prompts, though, and being brave enough to share my little paintings (and they are very small), something I don't generally do. Your support appreciated.
@summerfield
@365projectorgchristine
July 14th, 2025
