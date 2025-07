Layers of a dusty landscape

The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'dust'. I have enough dust around my home but how to convey it in watercolour had me thinking. in the end I went for a dusty landscape with the colours of the north of Australia, the pindan of the Kimberley and the 'red dust'of northern Australia. Again I used my own photos as reference and drew/painted this with watercolour pencils