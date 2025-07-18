Previous
A rock makes a good chair by ankers70
A rock makes a good chair

The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'chair', a more challenging prompt than one might initially think. This is one of my bushwalking friends, contemplating the view. Done with watercolour pencils.

18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Suzanne

Diana ace
Brilliant, you should open a gallery Suzanne!
July 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That jacket.....superb
July 18th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful!
July 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully done ! - would love to sit there with your friend !!!
July 18th, 2025  
