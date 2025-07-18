Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
A rock makes a good chair
The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'chair', a more challenging prompt than one might initially think. This is one of my bushwalking friends, contemplating the view. Done with watercolour pencils.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
4
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling.
1556
photos
158
followers
156
following
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
1515
34
1516
35
1517
1518
1519
36
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges etc
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
18th July 2025 4:05pm
Tags
wwcm-2025
Diana
ace
Brilliant, you should open a gallery Suzanne!
July 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That jacket.....superb
July 18th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful!
July 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully done ! - would love to sit there with your friend !!!
July 18th, 2025
