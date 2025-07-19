Sign up
37 / 365
Rigid
'Rigid!' I said. 'Who me?' said Richard.
The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'rigid', so here is Richard!
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
2
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Challenges etc
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
19th July 2025 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwcm-2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great portrait of Rigid Richard.
July 19th, 2025
Christina
ace
Haha - obviously he doesn't share your opinion :)
July 19th, 2025
