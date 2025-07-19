Previous
Rigid by ankers70
37 / 365

Rigid

'Rigid!' I said. 'Who me?' said Richard.

The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'rigid', so here is Richard!


19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great portrait of Rigid Richard.
July 19th, 2025  
Christina ace
Haha - obviously he doesn't share your opinion :)
July 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact