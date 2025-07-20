Sign up
38 / 365
Me and him!
For Get Pushed 676 Kathy
@randystreat
challenged me to do a self portrait. Here it is, Kathy, me and my better half!.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1560
photos
158
followers
156
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges etc
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
19th July 2025 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-676
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
July 19th, 2025
