Kitchen-er stitch by ankers70
Kitchen-er stitch

The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'kitchen'. I have taken some liberties because the prompt was not inspiring me.

In case anyone is wondering about socks and kitchens, my sock image relates to the name 'Kitchener stitch', the grafted toe technique said to have been encouraged by Lord Kitchener for use in knitted socks in World War I. Socks with sewn seams chafed inside the boots of soldiers, especially when they were wet, so knitters for the war effort were encouraged to use seamless joins, especially at the toes, to prevent blisters and sores. The grafting technique was credited to Kitchener by the magazine Vogue in 1918, but other historians suggest the technique was invented somewhere around 1880. But, the name 'Kitchener stitch' lives on.

Susan Wakely
Very clever interpretation.
July 20th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Nicely adapted! My "learn something new" info for today!
July 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Nice
July 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
July 20th, 2025  
summerfield
clever response to the prompt, Doc. aces!
July 20th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Terrific. I love the way the feet are overlapping. Interesting info and I can identify with not liking seams in my socks.
July 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Ha! very clever and a lovely watercolour sketch !
July 20th, 2025  
