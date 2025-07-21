Kitchen-er stitch

The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'kitchen'. I have taken some liberties because the prompt was not inspiring me.



In case anyone is wondering about socks and kitchens, my sock image relates to the name 'Kitchener stitch', the grafted toe technique said to have been encouraged by Lord Kitchener for use in knitted socks in World War I. Socks with sewn seams chafed inside the boots of soldiers, especially when they were wet, so knitters for the war effort were encouraged to use seamless joins, especially at the toes, to prevent blisters and sores. The grafting technique was credited to Kitchener by the magazine Vogue in 1918, but other historians suggest the technique was invented somewhere around 1880. But, the name 'Kitchener stitch' lives on.



