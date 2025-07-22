Sign up
40 / 365
Champagne and olives for me
For the World Watercolour Month prompt of 'street food'.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
2
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1565
photos
159
followers
156
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges etc
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
22nd July 2025 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwcm-2025
narayani
ace
Those olives are fabulous!
July 22nd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wow this is beautifully done!
July 22nd, 2025
