42 / 365
Rock group
The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'group'. When I can't think of what else to draw I do rocks. This is a group of rocks bordering today's page in my journal!
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Tags
wwcm-2025
Kathy A
ace
This is not only very clever for the word but so nicely done too, fabulous colours and textures
July 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully done !
July 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
So beautifully painted, wonderful patterns and colours.
July 24th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Superb
July 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I can see this hanging on a wall. You are so accomplished at watercolours.
July 24th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely watercolour. I too like rocks.
July 24th, 2025
