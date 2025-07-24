Previous
Rock group by ankers70
42 / 365

Rock group

The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'group'. When I can't think of what else to draw I do rocks. This is a group of rocks bordering today's page in my journal!



24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This is not only very clever for the word but so nicely done too, fabulous colours and textures
July 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully done !
July 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
So beautifully painted, wonderful patterns and colours.
July 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Superb
July 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I can see this hanging on a wall. You are so accomplished at watercolours.
July 24th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely watercolour. I too like rocks.
July 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact