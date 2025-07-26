Previous
44 / 365

There's an 'owl' in 'howl' . . .

. . . . and owls have feathers!

I struggled with today's World Watercolour Month prompt of 'howl'. How'll I do 'Howl'??? Lacking wolves and howling foxes in this country, I dissected the word to end up with an owl's feather!


26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
