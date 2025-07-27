Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
Sea
The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'sea'. Yesterday we had a cuppa at Oltre, an Italian cafe at Prahran Market. I used their lovely business card as the centrepiece of my journal page and extended the image out with water colour pencils.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
3
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1575
photos
161
followers
157
following
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
1525
42
1526
43
44
1527
1528
45
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Challenges etc
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
27th July 2025 7:49am
Tags
wwcm-2025
Kathy A
ace
This is awesome!
July 27th, 2025
Diane
ace
This is great!
July 27th, 2025
narayani
ace
Nicely done!
July 27th, 2025
