Sea by ankers70
45 / 365

Sea

The World Watercolour Month prompt today is 'sea'. Yesterday we had a cuppa at Oltre, an Italian cafe at Prahran Market. I used their lovely business card as the centrepiece of my journal page and extended the image out with water colour pencils.


27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Kathy A ace
This is awesome!
July 27th, 2025  
Diane ace
This is great!
July 27th, 2025  
narayani ace
Nicely done!
July 27th, 2025  
