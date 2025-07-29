Previous
Watercolour weave by ankers70
Watercolour weave

For today's World Watercolour Month Prompt of 'weave' I got stuck playing with weaving colours in my journal.

29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Suzanne

Diana ace
Beautiful weaving and gorgeous colours.
July 29th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Interesting interpretation, lovely colours
July 29th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Cool
July 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous ! such beautiful piece of Abstract work , delightful colours and movement in the weaving !So beautifully presented ! fav
July 29th, 2025  
