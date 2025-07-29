Sign up
Previous
47 / 365
Watercolour weave
For today's World Watercolour Month Prompt of 'weave' I got stuck playing with weaving colours in my journal.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
4
1
Suzanne
@ankers70
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
44
1527
1528
45
1529
46
1530
47
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges etc
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
29th July 2025 10:30am
Tags
wwcm-2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful weaving and gorgeous colours.
July 29th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Interesting interpretation, lovely colours
July 29th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool
July 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous ! such beautiful piece of Abstract work , delightful colours and movement in the weaving !So beautifully presented ! fav
July 29th, 2025
