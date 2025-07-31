Sign up
49 / 365
Gum blossoms
Today, gum blossoms are ornate enough for me to respond to the prompt of 'ornate'.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Challenges etc
Canon EOS R50
31st July 2025 9:07am
wwcm-2025
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
July 31st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So lovely.
July 31st, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Nicely done!
July 31st, 2025
