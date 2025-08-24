Previous
Girt by ankers70
50 / 365

Girt

Andrew-Bede Allsopp @allsop challenged me to make a photo inspired by the Australian National Anthem 'Advance Australia Fair'. This challenge opens up all kinds of controversy which I have chosen to avoid by focussing on one line':

'Our home is girt by sea'.

I have, for many years, been fascinated by the word 'girt' in that line of our anthem:

Many years ago I had to look 'girt' up to find it was the past participle of 'gird' which wasn't very helpful as 'gird' means to fasten by means of a girth. Then I discovered that the word 'girt' as it is used unusually, archaically and specifically (all at once!) in our national anthem means 'surrounded or encircled' and was used by Peter Dodds McCormick (1834–1916) the anthem's composer to refer to the fact that Australia has a vast coastline and is surrounded by three oceans. David Hunt, author of the two volume 'Girt: The unauthorised history of Australia' writes that no other nation can equal Australia for 'sheer maritime girtitude'. He goes on to say:
'Australia justifiably celebrates its girtuosity in its national anthem, for the history of this wide brown land has been shaped by the even wider blue seas in which it rests. . . it was the vast reaches of the Pacific and Indian Oceans that led Europe's greatest minds to conclude that so much water must be girting something'. Terra Incognita became Terra Australis—eventually!

'Advance Australia Fair' was first performed in 1878, and first declared our national anthem in 1974, but then the anthem was changed and then reinstated after some controversy in 1984.

There is still debate over our national anthem with many preferring 'I am Australian': the original Seekers version here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjkrjYitgeA&ab_channel=esstwobee

Perhaps Andrew did not realise quite what murky seas his challenge might end up in!

My editing skills are not up to dealing with the depths of girtitude that the challenge required so my response is a simple collage with my own sea photos taken around the vast coastline of Australia.

BTW David Hunt's books are a great and truly humorous insight into Australia's sometimes quirky history.



24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Diana ace
A fantastic response to the challenge Suzanne! Such an amazing and interesting narrative too, I suppose many Australians are not aware of it.
August 24th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous response
August 24th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
I feel the same as Diana @ludwigsdiana this is a great response to my challenge and a most interesting narrative to accompany your collage. I must look out for David Hunt's books!
August 24th, 2025  
