Seeing the Snowy by ankers70
51 / 365

Seeing the Snowy

For Get Pushed #688 Jim @jnr challenged me to show what I was seeing on my trip to the Snowy Mountains, the high country of NSW. I have already shown some of the images from our time there. In this response to Jim's challenge, I have collaged the textures and colours of the Snowy: the snow grasses, the snow gums, the bark of the black sallys, water reflections, rocks, and lichen, all set against the intense blue skies and snow capped peaks of the main range. I hope this satisfies Jim's challenge.


12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
13% complete

