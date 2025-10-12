Seeing the Snowy

For Get Pushed #688 Jim @jnr challenged me to show what I was seeing on my trip to the Snowy Mountains, the high country of NSW. I have already shown some of the images from our time there. In this response to Jim's challenge, I have collaged the textures and colours of the Snowy: the snow grasses, the snow gums, the bark of the black sallys, water reflections, rocks, and lichen, all set against the intense blue skies and snow capped peaks of the main range. I hope this satisfies Jim's challenge.